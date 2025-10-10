It is also worth pointing out that, in voting against the LGR proposals and offering no alternative, those members have also voted against supporting the detailed plans on Neighbourhood Empowerment which would allow local communities greater influence over certain services in their area. This includes the imminent establishment of Local Area Committees in parts of East Hampshire as a trial to test how such empowerment could work. It should be noted that none of the proposals submitted by “the other 11” authorities contained any such detail on Neighbourhood Empowerment.