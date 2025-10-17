Long queues remain around a key junction in Farnham following an accident involving three vehicles earlier this morning.
Two cars and a van were involved in an accident between 9am and 10am this morning (Friday, October 17) at the Shepherd & Flock roundabout.
Police and ambulance crews attended with some of the people involved in the collision being taken to hospital as a precaution according to a spokesperson. It is thought their injuries are not serious.
Traffic remains slow in the area with tailbacks on the westbound A31 starting around the A331 Blackwater Valley junction.
National Highways are also carrying out planned roadworks in the area, exacerbating the queues.
