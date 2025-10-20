Firefighters from different ends of the county dealt with vehicle blaze outside Birdworld yesterday (Sunday, October 19).
Emergency services briefly closed the A325 close to the attraction between Farnham and Bordon after a vehicle caught fire near the entrance around 3.30pm.
Crews from Emsworth and Rushmoor attended with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.
Hampshire Police helped with the road closure as firefighters dealt with the blaze, with the incident being handed over around 4.30pm.
No further police investigation will take place. There have been gripes, however, about the impatience of some drivers in the queue.
