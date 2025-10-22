A long-established Farnham restaurant has undergone a major rebrand to align with its sister venue and offer locals something new and affordable.
Serina Bar and Grill, based in the The Borough, has shifted from its former Italian theme to a grill-focused concept, mirroring the style of its sister restaurant, Heaven’s Kitchen.
The relaunch introduces a new menu featuring dishes such as brisket and pork belly, while still keeping some of its popular pizzas.
“Part of the rebrand is to align ourselves with our sister restaurant Heaven’s Kitchen and our menu reflects that change,” Mr White said. “We know about meat and BBQ, so we want to focus on that.
There are now 41 restaurants in Farnham and nine Italian restaurants, so a change is necessary to offer something different.”
White said the team also wanted to make quality dining more accessible, introducing £4.95 pints of popular beers including Peroni, Asahi and Guinness significantly cheaper than many competitors.
“We know customers are feeling the pinch,” he added.
He also expressed concern over the impact of national chains moving into the town, making it harder for independent businesses to survive without raising prices.
Despite launching close to the festive season, White said the restaurant was confident about the timing.
“We’re glad to be relaunching ahead of Christmas,” he said.
“We’re not worried about missing early party bookings they’re declining every year anyway so September and October is a great time for a rebrand.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.