Elstead youngsters have gone Radio Ga Ga for gardening in a blooming wonderful project led by legendary Queen guitarist Sir Brian May.
The musician and keen environmentalist has donated tens of thousands of daffodil bulbs to the community as he was keen on adding some floral colour to the church and village green.
The rocker was happy to get his hands dirty along with pupils from Elstead Primary School, Huckleberries and figures from Our Elstead and the parish council.
The planting session was as epic as Bohemian Rhapsody with the rocker returning to the green this morning (Wednesday, October 22) for a celebration.
Villagers should see the results of the Darling Buds of Brian May in spring with the Surrey rocker loving every minute of his latest collaboration.
He said: “The best thing about this whole project is that I’ve got to meet people in the village, the people that run the village and lots of kids.
“Everyone’s involved and I thought that would be nice.
“It’s a nice community, here. It’s a very gentle, caring community and I’m proud to be a part of it.
“For me it’s been great to come in meet these people and not just be a guy who lives up on the hill.”
