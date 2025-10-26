The trail features a series of hidden pirate-themed brick models, including glittering treasure chests and mythical mermaids, scattered throughout the centre.
Visitors are encouraged to join the selfie challenge by snapping a photo with one of the pirate models and sharing it with #BrickorTreatBrightwells for a chance to win a family ticket to Birdworld. Those who complete the trail can also upload a photo of their finished sheet to the Brightwells website to enter a draw for a Brightwells gift voucher.
A spokesperson for Brightwells said: “We’re delighted to bring this imaginative, free event to Farnham for the October half term. It’s a brilliant way for local families to explore Brightwells and have some creative fun.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.