Families in Farnham can enjoy a free swashbuckling adventure this half term as the Brick or Treat Pirate Adventure Trail lands at Brightwells until Tuesday, November 4.

The trail features a series of hidden pirate-themed brick models, including glittering treasure chests and mythical mermaids, scattered throughout the centre.

More Lego fun at Brightwells.
The Lego pirate theme at Brightwells this half-term. (Brightwells)

Visitors are encouraged to join the selfie challenge by snapping a photo with one of the pirate models and sharing it with #BrickorTreatBrightwells for a chance to win a family ticket to Birdworld. Those who complete the trail can also upload a photo of their finished sheet to the Brightwells website to enter a draw for a Brightwells gift voucher.

A Lego mermaid at Brightwells.
A Lego mermaid at Brightwells. (Brightwells)

A spokesperson for Brightwells said: “We’re delighted to bring this imaginative, free event to Farnham for the October half term. It’s a brilliant way for local families to explore Brightwells and have some creative fun.”

Trail maps are available from Brightwells or can be downloaded from the Brightwells website.