More than 200 Reform UK supporters filled a venue last week as the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice MP visited Surrey to address members.

Mr Tice spoke at Guildford Rugby Club about the current issues in Westminster, including the grooming gangs inquiry, financial mismanagement allegations, and the Chinese spy scandal.

Reform UK in Surrey is reportedly among the fastest-growing regions in the country by membership, and Mr Tice, the MP for Boston and Skegness, took the opportunity to thank local chairpersons for their efforts.

Ged Hall, chairman of Farnham and Bordon Reform UK, said: “It was a fantastic evening. Richard is originally a Farnham guy and coming back to speak with us was a bit of a trip down memory lane for him.

“As we continue to grow in membership locally it is great to get such high-ranking party members down to speak with us. I have invited Nigel to our Christmas party but I suspect he may be very busy in the festive season.”