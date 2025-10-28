Waverley Borough Council is inviting residents, community groups and businesses to have their say on how the borough should grow and develop over the next 20 years.
A consultation on the first stage of Waverley’s new Local Plan, the ‘Issues and Options’ stage, is open now and runs until Monday, December 8, 2025. It gives everyone the chance to comment on key challenges and choices around housing, jobs, transport, and protecting the borough’s countryside and character.
Cllr Liz Townsend, Waverley’s portfolio holder for planning, said: “We are facing the most challenging housing targets this council has ever been set by government. In a borough where around 80 percent of the land is protected, whether as Green Belt or National Landscape, this is no easy task.
“That’s why we are committed to involving residents as much as possible as we prepare our new Local Plan. We’ve chosen to include this additional ‘Issues and Options’ stage, even though it’s not required by law, because we believe it’s essential that local people help shape the future of Waverley from the very start.”
She added: “We know how much our residents value the borough’s distinctive character, its landscapes, wildlife, and strong communities. The Local Plan is the only statutory tool we have to plan positively for change — to make sure that any growth happens in the right places, supported by the right infrastructure, and with the least harm to what makes Waverley special.”
Drop-in sessions with planning officers will be held from 9am to 1pm at:
Saturday, November 15:
- Farnham Leisure Centre, Dogflud Way
- Godalming Leisure Centre, Broadwater Park, Summers Road
Saturday, November 22:
- Cranleigh Leisure Centre, Village Way
- Haslemere Leisure Centre, King’s Road
Printed copies of the Issues and Options document will be available at Waverley Borough Council offices and local libraries.
Cllr Townsend said: “The choices we make now will shape Waverley up to 2043 and beyond. Whether it’s about homes, transport, the environment or our town centres, we want to hear your views and work together to plan a future that protects what we value most.”
The consultation closes on Monday, December 8, 2025.
