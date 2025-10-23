It’s been 86 years in the planning but work has now started to build a new village hall for Rowledge to replace the one which has stood in The Long Road since 1914.
A ground-breaking ceremony was held on Thursday, October 23 at the new site at Cherryfields in Fullers Road.
The past three years have actually been when the main work has been done, once the Cherryfields site became available. But, as Mike Randall, a trustee of the hall, said: “The first reference to a need to replace the 1914 hall can be found in the trustees’ minute book in 1939”.
The original hall was built as a standard lightweight wood-framed shed with no foundations but resting on bricks. “And don’t we know it,” added Mike. That hall could not just been rebuilt because there is insufficient parking for modern needs.
Retired architect and hall trustee Jim Duffy designed the new hall which was approved in October 2022 and since then the trustees have been raising the almost £3 million required.
Mike said: “On behalf of the village community, we are grateful to Waverley Borough Council, to Surrey County and East Hampshire District Councils for the grant-funding that they have agreed to provide. Also, we are grateful to Binsted and Farnham Town Councils who added further significant contributions in recent months.”
The work is being carried out by O&D Construction Ltd, based in Godalming, and is expected to take 55 weeks to complete, with plans for a grand opening ready for Christmas 2026.
In the meantime the current hall will still be busy with badminton, fitness, ballet and art classes meeting there along with Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, birthday parties and other celebrations and a popular Friday morning Coffee Spot where residents meet for coffee and chat.
