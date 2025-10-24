It might not be the Downing Street she’s aiming for, but on Friday Kemi Badenoch walked Farnham’s version, meeting local traders during a visit to the town.
They discussed tackling shoplifting and the ongoing roadworks as they made their way down West Street, and on to Farnham’s own Downing Street.
They were briefly stopped by Surrey County Council contractors working on the road, who voiced their support for Ms Badenoch before she visited Hamilton’s Tea Room.
There she met owner Steve Hamilton, whose recent photo on Downing Street has become the talk of the town.
Over tea, they discussed business rates, the Government’s increases to national insurance and the minimum wage. A key talking point was the challenge of employing younger workers.
Mr Hamilton said: “I want to employ young people in Farnham and give them opportunities, but the Government changes make it so employing someone over 25 is a better financial decision than hiring an 18 year old.”
After the meeting, the Conservatives walked back up West Street, stopping for photos with shoppers before visiting Serina Bar & Grill, which has recently relaunched.
Ms Badenoch met Mario, one of the managers, who said the Conservative plan to scrap business rates “would be a massive help to us”. He also agreed with government proposals to raise the minimum wage.
The visit concluded at The Castle pub on Castle Street, where the Tory leader poured pints before taking questions from regional and national media.
Speaking to The Herald, she addressed concerns over The Woolmead and business rates in Farnham.
Kemi said: “Waverley Borough Council are the ones, as far as I believe, to blame for why a brownfield site such as The Woolmead has not been built upon. The high CIL payment for a developer to change the planning means nothing is being built on it.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.