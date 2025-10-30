The event on Friday, October 24 marked a major milestone for the Farnham-based provider and its partner schools, recognising the achievements of trainees awarded Qualified Teacher Status as they begin their careers in classrooms across the region.
A leading provider of school-based training, South Farnham SCITT leads a partnership of primary and secondary schools across London and the southeast.
Graduates are now taking up Early Career Teacher roles in schools including Stoughton Infant School, The Hermitage School, St Martin’s C of E Primary, George Abbot, Brighton Hill and Collingwood College, among others.
The ceremony opened with a piano recital and singing performance by local schoolchildren before speeches from Ann-Marie Bahire, director of South Farnham SCITT, and guest speaker Emma Hollis, Executive Director of NASBTT.
Both highlighted the lasting impact of great teaching and the dedication of those entering the profession.
Amanda Webb, executive head of Talavera Juniors, Wellington, and Marlborough Infants in Aldershot, said: “Working with the trainees and the South Farnham SCITT team has been a genuine pleasure. It’s inspiring to collaborate with a programme that truly values teaching as a vocation.
“The trainees bring energy, compassion and dedication to our schools, and it’s wonderful to see them moving forward so well prepared for their Early Career Teacher year.”
With more than 20 years’ experience, South Farnham SCITT combines expert training, strong school partnerships and tailored support to develop skilled teachers within their own communities—helping to strengthen and sustain the local education workforce.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.