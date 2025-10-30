The centre offers a nature-based, part-time alternative to mainstream education for those aged between six and 12, with learning centred around what individual children enjoy and are inspired by. It is designed for families who would like a more flexible approach to education, particularly for those whose children may not thrive in traditional classrooms.
Bev Cook, CEO of Huckleberries said: “We believe education should fit the child, not the other way around. The Wild Learning Centre is a place where young people can be themselves; exploring what excites them, building autonomy and connection, and rediscovering their curiosity and joy in learning.”
Huckleberries was founded in 2019 and is a registered charity dedicated to supporting young people’s emotional wellbeing through its Nurture Farm in Elstead.
Its mission is to ‘transform young lives by nurturing their capacity to thrive’ and the new Wild Learning Centre aims to fulfil this mission through a personalised approach to learning which helps young people thrive both emotionally and academically while developing essential 21st-century skills.
Learning takes place in meadows, woods, a yurt and stables and has a strong practical element. Projects have included, for instance, building a clay oven and cooking during a pop-up restaurant project, and using recycled materials to create items which will enrich the lives of the animals there.
Huckleberries also has a nurture farm, a community hub and a forest school. It welcomes young people experiencing or recovering from emotional challenges or trauma, those who find school does not work for them and others from the wider community. The nurture farm offers free places for young people in need, and the Wild Learning Centre provides bursaries to ensure that no child is excluded for financial reasons.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.