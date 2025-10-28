Volunteers are being urged to step forward for the biggest Tesco Food Collection yet, as FareShare Sussex & Surrey gears up to support people facing hunger this winter.
The charity plans to station more than 320 volunteers across nine Tesco stores in Sussex and Surrey, including Haslemere, Guildford, Burgess Hill, Crawley Hazelwick, Gatwick, Hove, Lewes, Portslade and Shoreham between November 27 and 29. Volunteers will greet customers and encourage donations, aiming to collect the equivalent of 2,000 supermarket trolleys’ worth of food to help local communities throughout the winter and beyond.
Food poverty remains a pressing issue. According to the Trussell Trust, more than 311,000 emergency food parcels were distributed across the South East between April 2024 and March 2025 — a 56 per cent rise over five years — with families with children most affected.
Dan Slatter, CEO of FareShare Sussex & Surrey, said: “We are seeing a growing number of people in need, particularly during winter as energy bills rise and food costs remain high. Volunteers are crucial — their kindness and energy make a real difference.”
More than 175 volunteers helped the charity exceed its 18-tonne target, collecting a record 20 tonnes of food last year. Haslemere volunteer Carolyn said: “The best part is working as a team. Talking to shoppers about the projects we support is so rewarding, and it’s great to see them come back with bags full of donations.”
Volunteers can sign up with family, friends or colleagues and choose from four three-hour shifts between 9am and 9pm during the three-day collection.
FareShare Sussex & Surrey rescues surplus food and redistributes it to 248 local organisations, helping tackle hunger, prevent waste, and reduce carbon emissions, while supporting community groups that offer meals, advice, and guidance to break the cycle of poverty.
