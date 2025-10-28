The charity plans to station more than 320 volunteers across nine Tesco stores in Sussex and Surrey, including Haslemere, Guildford, Burgess Hill, Crawley Hazelwick, Gatwick, Hove, Lewes, Portslade and Shoreham between November 27 and 29. Volunteers will greet customers and encourage donations, aiming to collect the equivalent of 2,000 supermarket trolleys’ worth of food to help local communities throughout the winter and beyond.