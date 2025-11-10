It was a glorious autumn morning in Holybourne, with barely a breath of wind and sunlight glinting off the bronzed leaves.
At 10.45am, the pipes and drums of the Rose and Thistle Band, in full regalia, struck up to lead the Holybourne Parade from Andrews’ Endowed School to the War Memorial on London Road.
On parade were veterans, British Legion standards, Alton army and air cadets, the scouting groups, and pupils from both Eggar’s and Andrews’ Endowed schools, all marshalled by Warrant Officer Tom Bagley, RAF.
Directing the ceremony, Major (Retd) Adrian Stratta, PARA, welcomed the parade and villagers to the annual commemoration, paying tribute to those who gave their tomorrow for our today.
Following prayers from the Revd David Chattell, Major Stratta introduced the speaker, Captain Tim Chattell, the son of Revd David, who spoke movingly about remembrance and the personal sacrifices of those serving today.
Revd Chattell led prayers before Rob Law read the names of Holybourne’s First World War fallen, and Captain J. Fitzpatrick, RN, delivered the Exhortation. As banners dipped in salute at 11am, Tony Wilman played the Last Post and Petty Officer (Retd) Phil Croucher, RN, lowered the Union Flag. After two minutes’ silence, the Reveille was sounded.
Leading the wreath laying was Damian Hinds, East Hampshire MP, followed by Alton Mayor Annette Eyre and councillors Andrew Joy and Graham Hill. Holybourne Village Association Chair Rob Law laid his wreath, followed by representatives of the armed services, including Captain John Fitzpatrick, RN, Captain Tim Chattell, and Wing Commander Hannah McCall, RAF Odiham.
Derek Maughan laid the Royal British Legion wreath, Alton Town Crier Dave Parsons represented veterans, Maxine Dalton laid the RAF Association wreath, and Paula Jackson the Police wreath.
Scouts, cadets and schoolchildren also laid wreaths, representing the younger generation. Alison Harris laid the Church wreath and John Smith represented the Masonic Lodge.
Colonel (Retd) Max Joy delivered the Kohima Epitaph before Mr Chattell gave the final prayers and blessing.
The parade then marched off to a warm reception at the White Hart, where mince pies and punch were served, courtesy of Thanasi, while the pipes and drums played outside. Residents of The Lawn gathered to watch and greet the dignitaries as the parade passed.
Major Stratta thanked the many villagers who make the event possible, including Phil Croucher for his support, Jerry Janes for the sound system, and Richard Kelly, Peter and Dors Packham for managing road closures on Church Lane and London Road.
“As ever, it is to honour those who are not able to speak for themselves,” said Major Stratta. “We collectively thank them for their service. We will remember them.”
Comments
