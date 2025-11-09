Farnham’s historic streets glowed with the flicker of torches and the sparkle of fireworks as the town celebrated its annual Fireworks and Torchlit Procession.
On Saturday, November 8, thousands of people joined the spectacular event, organised by Farnham Round Table and supported by sponsors BakerLaw LLP and Megan’s. The much-loved celebration once again proved a glittering highlight of the town calendar.
The parade began in Waggon Yard car park, led by local dignitaries and the Reading Pipers Band. With fiery torches in hand, the crowds followed through Downing Street, The Borough and Castle Street, before climbing the steep hill to Farnham Park.
There, they enjoyed seasonal street food, a Hogs Back Brewery bar, hot drinks and mulled wine. A roaring bonfire was lit at 7.15pm, including the ever-popular Fifty for Fawkes Guy competition, which offered a £50 donation to any community group entering a Guy. Creations from the previous week’s Lantern Festival also went up in the flames.
The spectacular 15-minute firework display at 7.45pm drew cheers from the packed park, rounding off a memorable evening that lifted spirits and generated thousands of pounds for local charities.
Last year’s display raised £35,000 for local schools, Scouts, sports groups, charities and families in need, and organisers expect this year’s total to be similarly impressive.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.