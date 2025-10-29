Farnham Great War Group
There was a quiet sense of remembrance in the autumn air as members of the Farnham Great War Group stood among the fields of northern France earlier this month.
Their three-day visit to the Cambrai battlefield in mid-October was both a journey through history and a tribute to the Farnham men who never came home. The trip allowed members to explore the vast battlefield, visit Commonwealth cemeteries in the area and lay a wreath in memory of a Farnham soldier.
What struck the group most was the overwhelming size of the battlefield – a great, open sweep of land broken only by the occasional rise or small wood. Bourlon, Orival and Gauche Woods stand today as silent witnesses to the terrible fighting that raged within them more than a century ago.
Cambrai was a battle of innovation as well as courage. Cavalry, infantry, tanks and aircraft all played their part – not always successfully, but together marking a turning point in the story of modern warfare.
On the second day, members were privileged to take a guided tour of the Tank Museum in Flesquières, led by its founder Philippe Gorczynski, who was instrumental in its creation. The museum’s central exhibit, ‘Deborah’, is the preserved remains of a British Mark IV tank uncovered from the battlefield after lying buried for decades.
Gorczynski’s detailed account of her recovery and restoration gave members a vivid insight into the bravery of the crews who manned these early tanks. In the adjacent cemetery, they paused to pay their respects to members of Deborah’s crew who are buried nearby.
The final morning of the trip was devoted to finding the three Farnham soldiers remembered in the Cambrai area.
At Gouzeaucourt Cemetery, the group visited the grave of Second Lieutenant J.O.C. Knight, aged just 19, of Monks Hill, Farnham. He died on November 21, 1917, the son of Coldham C. and Eva Knight.
Two other Farnham men, Lance Corporal Wilfred Armsworth of the Machine Gun Corps and Private Robert Godfrey Mason of G Battalion, the Tank Corps, both fell during the battle – Armsworth on November 20, 1917, and Mason the following day. Neither has a known grave, but both are commemorated on the Cambrai Memorial at Louverval, where the group laid a wreath in Private Mason’s memory.
Both men remain part of Farnham’s story today. Lance Corporal Armsworth is remembered with a road named after him on Folly Hill, while Private Mason – along with his brother Gordon, who died earlier in 1917 – is honoured on a brass plaque inside St Andrew’s Parish Church.
For the Farnham Great War Group, the visit was far more than a battlefield tour. It was a chance to stand where Farnham’s own sons once stood, to feel the weight of history in those quiet fields, and to remember their sacrifice with gratitude and pride.
The group will continue that act of remembrance closer to home, laying a wreath at West Street Cemetery at 11am on Monday, November 11.
St Peter’s Church Petersfield Bell Ringers
An anti-clockwise ring, 17th century bells and towers of six, eight and ten all featured in this year’s autumn outing across West Sussex, organised by young ringer Francesco Greenslade, who has rung more than 361 quarter peals, for a group of 20 ringers.
The day began at Pulborough’s 13th-century church, where the tenor bell dates back to 1665, during the reign of Charles II, and was cast by William III and Roger II Purdue. The ringing room walls were adorned with portraits of old ringers, peal boards and even a cracked bell fragment displayed on a ledge beside flower-curtained windows — a charming setting much enjoyed by the band.
Next came the large St Mary’s Church in Horsham, a ten-bell tower with a 22 cwt tenor cast in 1838 by Thomas Mears. In 1615 the steeple was struck by lightning, causing a fire that damaged the tenor bell and killed a girl, Elizabeth Strode, who was standing near the belfry door. The oldest bells there, the sixth, third and seventh, date to 1752, during the reign of George III. The band rang several methods, including Plain Hunt and Bob Doubles, before stopping for lunch in Horsham.
The afternoon continued at Rudgwick’s Church of the Holy Trinity, notable for its unusual eight-bell anti-clockwise ring, which proved a welcome challenge for the group.
The final stop was the hilltop church of St Peter ad Vincula at Wisborough Green, with its 11th-century origins and tower possibly once serving as a defence point for the valley. The six bells were rung in Rounds, Call Changes, Plain Hunt and Bob Doubles.
Thanks were given to Francesco Greenslade and the day’s helpers for organising such a memorable outing. Ringers are already looking forward to the spring event.
The Alton and Petersfield District practice for October was held at the ten-bell tower of All Saints Church, East Meon. The tower housing the bells was built in 1150, with the broach spire, probably from around 1230, featuring scallop and zigzag carvings similar to those at Winchester Cathedral.
The practice, run by Rebecca Restall, deputy tower captain of St Peter’s Church, Petersfield, included Rounds, Call Changes, Bob Doubles, Plain Hunt and Cambridge Doubles. Thanks were extended to Ms Restall for leading an excellent session.
The next District Practice will be held at St Peter’s Church, Petersfield, on Saturday, November 22, from 7pm to 8.30pm.
Anyone interested in learning the art of bellringing can contact their local church or visit bellringing.org and cccbr.org.uk, or email [email protected].
Petersfield Climate Action Network (PeCAN)
Around 25 people gathered upstairs at the Folly Wine Bar on Wednesday, October 29, for the latest PeCAN meeting.
Among those attending were Petersfield’s new ranger, Jacob Gibson, Sara Osman from the South Downs National Park Authority, and home energy expert Neil Hammond.
After a short presentation, volunteers and visitors split into discussion groups focusing on different topics. Members were reminded of the active schools outreach programme, and organisers invited anyone with relevant experience to get involved.
Plans are under way for an Eco Fair at Petersfield Heath in July 2026, with 50 volunteer marshals needed to help with car parking. Anyone keen to assist can email [email protected].
PeCAN will also have a stand at the Hampshire Farmers’ Market on Sunday, December 7, promoting its A Fruit Tree in Every Garden initiative. The scheme offers subsidised fruit trees for collection in January.
Local homes are being opened, by appointment, for residents to learn about energy-saving improvements, and PeCAN continues to provide free advice on home energy measures.
The group also hosts a monthly PeCAN at the Pub get-together on the last Wednesday of each month at the Folly, where people can share ideas.
Once a quarter, a Volunteers’ Evening is held. The next coincides with a screening of Wilding at The Petersfield School on Wednesday, November 26.
An Eco Café runs every Tuesday from 10am to midday in the Courtyard Room behind Winton House.
To find out more or join PeCAN’s 2,000-plus newsletter subscribers, visit petersfieldcan.org/contact-us.
Farnham Swimming Baths Trust
The Victoria Garden, off South Street in Farnham, is a small garden open to the public every day. It used to be the site of the town’s open-air swimming baths.
Owned by Farnham Town Council, it is managed by the Farnham Swimming Baths Trust and volunteers from the Friends of the Victoria Garden.
The surfaces of the paths in the garden were looking their age so a decision was made to replace them with more durable resin-bound chippings in the same colour.
David Munro, treasurer of the trust, said: “Most of the cost has been met by the Friends of the Victoria Garden who have been fund-raising tirelessly for many years, but thanks are also due to the Farnham Institute Charity and Farnham Town Council for ‘chipping in’ to help.
“The work wasn’t cheap but will last for ages, and look great.”
Hygiene Bank Farnham & Aldershot
The Hygiene Bank Farnham & Aldershot is appealing for a new volunteer project co-ordinator to help keep its vital local service running.
The current lead, who has managed the project since 2023, will be stepping down this autumn to spend more time with family. Without a replacement, the group warns it may struggle to continue supporting 22 community partners – including schools, refuges, foodbanks and homeless services – that depend on its help.
The Hygiene Bank supplies hygiene and cleaning products to hundreds of local people who might otherwise go without everyday essentials such as soap, shampoo and toothpaste.
The voluntary co-ordinator role involves just a few hours a week, helping to organise collections and deliveries, maintain relationships with partner organisations, and oversee fundraising and administration. A team of volunteers is already in place to handle the day-to-day logistics.
Anyone interested in finding out more can visit The Hygiene Bank Farnham on Facebook, The Farnham & Aldershot Hygiene Bank on Instagram, or online at www.thehygienebank.com
