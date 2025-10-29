Next came the large St Mary’s Church in Horsham, a ten-bell tower with a 22 cwt tenor cast in 1838 by Thomas Mears. In 1615 the steeple was struck by lightning, causing a fire that damaged the tenor bell and killed a girl, Elizabeth Strode, who was standing near the belfry door. The oldest bells there, the sixth, third and seventh, date to 1752, during the reign of George III. The band rang several methods, including Plain Hunt and Bob Doubles, before stopping for lunch in Horsham.