For the past 10 years, Amanda has spent her annual leave travelling from her Farnham-based job to Turkey, taking 120kg of food, treats and toys each time to help stray cats and dogs.
During her latest trip last month, Amanda discovered the kitten Clover in desperate need of help.
“I had raised £1,200 for Animal Aid, donating £800 directly to them, with the rest going on food and other bits to take to Turkey,” she said.
“It was raining very hard, and filmmaker The Gas Guy was ready to film me handing over the money when we heard a cat crying inside a bag.
“There were two kittens there. One jumped out and ran, but was swept away by the rain towards a drain, which was heart-breaking. I managed to grab the other and tucked her into my dress.
“When the lady from Animal Aid arrived, we got the kitten to the vet. She was only four or five weeks old and in a bad state.”
Amanda said Clover might not survive if she was released back onto the streets.
“That’s why I’m raising money to bring her home to me,” she said.
“Just the travel will cost £1,200. She’s in a foster home now, and I’ll be able to bring her here in April next year – then she’ll have her forever home with me.”
As for her name, Amanda smiled: “She’s lucky Clover.”
