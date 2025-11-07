British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 7, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Farnham and Bordon were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,035 out of 2,935,730 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,458 out of 1,009,158 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 774 out of 610,180 total signatures
• Protect Northern Ireland Veterans from Prosecutions — 392 out of 209,518 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 345 out of 258,316 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 284 out of 190,562 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 280 out of 104,062 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 221 out of 135,599 total signatures
• Keep the 5-Year ILR pathway for existing Skilled Worker visa holders — 170 out of 178,713 total signatures
• Reduce the school week to four days a week — 126 out of 124,830 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.