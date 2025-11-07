Farnham Town Council (FTC) reconvened its full council meeting on Thursday, November 6, following an adjourned session the previous week on Thursday, October 30.
At the meeting, councillors agreed to support a proposal for a £1 flat parking fee from 1pm to 8am the following day, Monday to Thursday, between November 24 and December 24.
The plan follows discussions between representatives of all three councils, MP Greg Stafford, and Farnham business leaders at a meeting held at Borelli’s on Friday, October 31, ahead of the Farnham Board meeting.
Under the proposal, all WBC-operated car parks in Farnham would offer the reduced rate to support traders during their busiest season and encourage more shoppers into the town centre.
Some business representatives pushed for £1 all-day charges and a longer scheme, arguing that the full impact of the closure of The Borough will not be felt until January.
Councillor Tony Fairclough, who arrived late to the meeting after finalising cost estimates, told colleagues in his capacity as WBC portfolio holder that the discussions had begun after local traders raised concerns about a drop in lunchtime trade linked to the Farnham Infrastructure Programme (FIP).
He said David Quick, the owner of Borelli’s Wine Bar, and the Farnham BID had asked for action to ease that pressure, suggesting reduced parking charges as one possible measure.
“As you are aware, WBC is the authority for off-street parking – on-street parking lies with Surrey. We listened to Farnham businesses and discussed that something could be done to address their concerns,” said Cllr Fairclough.
“The proposal was that we fund one month of free parking in Farnham town centre from 1pm to stimulate lunchtime trade. FTC came back with an alternative proposal that contradicted what Mr Quick and Farnham businesses proposed.
“So another meeting was rearranged, and it emerged that businesses were not only concerned about current issues but also about the impact when The Borough is shut in the new year. They requested further support then as well.
“I found it interesting that Farnham BID and David Quick were happy to reject the offer of free parking, but an agreement between Farnham, Waverley and Surrey is now being negotiated.”
According to Cllr Fairclough’s figures, the scheme could cost £49,097.32 in lost revenue, to be shared equally among the three councils, with each contributing £16,365.77.
Farnham Town Council noted it would have preferred a fairer split given its smaller budget but agreed the opportunity was too valuable to miss.
The council intends to work with Farnham BID to fund part of its share, with details yet to be finalised.
The proposal was approved with a few conditions, with Cllr Sally Dixon abstaining and Cllr David Beaman voting against it.
