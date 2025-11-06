Families can step into a world of snowflakes, sparkles, swans and Santa as Birdworld launches its magical Christmas event later this month.
The UK’s largest bird park will host The Christmas Show with Santa from Saturday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 24, with five performances a day bringing to life the story of Santa and the Enchanted Swans.
In the festive tale, Santa, the swans and their feathered friends are preparing their Christmas list, and they’ll need a little help from the children to make it just right.
Each interactive show will feature singing, dancing and plenty of Christmas cheer, ending with every child receiving a gift wrapped by Santa himself.
“Our festive shows are the perfect way to round off an exciting year for us, which has seen us open our fantastic new outdoor play area and prepare to launch our soon-to-be-unveiled indoor play barn,” said Woodies Wheeler-Bennett, marketing manager at Birdworld.
“We’re expecting our Christmas performances to be really popular, so we’d encourage guests to book early to avoid disappointment. If your preferred show is full, you’ll be allocated the next available time slot and given a coloured wristband on arrival.
“And the best part? The show is included in your Birdworld entry ticket, so families can enjoy a fully festive day out, learning about our beautiful birds, exploring our new play areas, enjoying Christmas treats in the Palm Café and meeting Santa himself.”
Birdworld will also be open on Boxing Day, giving families the chance to add a festive twist to their traditional post-Christmas walk.
Woodies added: “We’re proud to be creating a year-round destination for all ages and can’t wait to take our loyal visitors on an exciting journey this Christmas and into 2026.
“It’s set to be our most action-packed year yet, with a calendar full of family favourites, new events and even more ways to experience the magic of Birdworld.”
Birdworld, on the Hampshire–Surrey border near Farnham, is home to more than 1,000 birds from 181 species.
The 18-acre park opened in 1968 and is now part of the Haskins Group. Its ongoing multi-million-pound redevelopment will see the opening of the region’s largest indoor play area and new spaces designed to blend learning, play and conservation.
