A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the A31 Farnham Bypass which has seen much of Hickley’s Corner taped off.
Police received reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian – a man in his 20s – at the crossroads around 6.55am this morning (Tuesday, November 4).
An air ambulance was called while road and pavement closures have been put in place as investigations continue. No arrests have been made.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “There are currently road closures in place on the A31 westbound carriageway between Station Hill and the next set of traffic lights at Weydon Lane.
“Cars will also be unable to cross the bypass onto Station Hill. Pedestrians will still be able to access Farnham rail station via this route.
“We estimate that the closures will be in place for the next few hours, so please use alternative routes where possible.”
The spokesperson added: “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to get in touch.
“Were you in the area around the crossroads between 06.50am and 06.55am this morning?
“We are also seeking CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting PR/45250133852 or message the 24/7 live chat service at www.surrey.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.