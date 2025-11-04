There have been upsetting scenes at a key junction in Farnham this morning with much of Hickley’s Corner being taped off by police.
Surrey Police have not yet released details about its nature but officers in uniform were seen taking pictures of the carriageway.
Eastbound traffic is unaffected but westbound traffic approaching the junction is being diverted either by Station Approach or South Street.
There is also no vehicular access from the station to Hickley’s Corner at the time of writing, while the pedestrian crossing on the western side of the junction has also been taped off.
More follows.
