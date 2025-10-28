At 5.30am on Monday, December 30, a neighbour woke to a reflection on the wall next door. At first he thought it was the newspaper train along the line beyond Weydon Lane, north of the factory — usually only a footplate’s orange wink showed in the dark. But this was different. The train seemed lit by a lurid glow; smoke from the chimney, normally white, shone red against the sky. Flames were less than fifty yards away.