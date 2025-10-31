What began as a simple autumnal display gradually grew more elaborate, as Tabitha fully embraced the spooky season. Each year, her home becomes a “haunted house” complete with eerie decorations and hand-crafted skeletons.
Inspired by TikTok, Tabitha has spent weeks building and designing skeletons and their frames, including one climbing a telephone pole — and another who didn’t survive the attempt.
“I do most of the work myself in my spare time, though my dad Rodger sometimes helps,” she said. “There’s no set theme this year, but skeletons and ghouls have definitely taken over.”
The display has become a local favourite, with families flocking to see it. “The kids love it — they often look through the window and tell their friends,” said Tabitha. “One year we had 120 children in one evening, so the word is definitely spreading.
“I thought it would be funny to create tombstones with my friends’ names on and add them to the display. My family and friends love it, and I’m always being asked for pictures and videos.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.