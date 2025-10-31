Here’s a Halloween treat for Farnham: Downing Street will open to traffic tomorrow in a much-needed early Christmas present for traders and motorists.
And the message from Surrey County Council’s leader and everyone involved in the Farnham Town Centre improvement project is clear: come into town and give our shops, cafes and businesses a hand through the festive season and beyond.
The barriers at either end of Downing Street will be removed overnight with attention shifting to South Street for the remaining two months of 2025.
People who attended this morning’s Farnham Board Meeting in the town hall heard that all the pavement work and resurfacing is now complete, with white lines, road and loading bay markings being applied.
The number of construction gangs working on the road was increased in a push to meet deadlines with the permanent traffic lights at The Borough end of the road also set to go live next week.
“Downing Street will not close again,” was the declaration during the meeting with only minor work being possibly required in the future.
“We appreciate the impact the work has had on trade and we recognise that,” said Tim Oliver, SCC leader.
“We said at the time there would be pain but it’s ultimately for long term gain.
“In terms of the appearance and hopefully the shopping experience I think it’s a significant improvement.
“What we now need to do is to absolutely get the message out to all people is that Farnham is open to business and particularly now with the reopening of Downing Street and the Christmas shopping period.”
