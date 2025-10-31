The extreme cases of tragedies (and thus failures) may be classed as “corporate manslaughter,” which lets everybody off the hook, as far as I can see. Certain crimes can see gang members charged with, for example, murder, where just one member committed the murder but others were present — described as “joint enterprise” or “secondary liability.” So this could perhaps be applied to officials, who may then face prison sentences, at best, or be barred from all public office for a significant period, at the very least.