In Haslemere, the town’s main Remembrance service begins with a parade from St Bartholomew’s Church at 10.30am, arriving at the High Street War Memorial for a service and wreath laying at 10.55am. An earlier civic service will take place at 10am at St Bartholomew’s Church, and all residents and visitors are welcome to attend. The service includes wreath laying and a two-minute silence, with a further Act of Remembrance on Armistice Day, November 11.