Communities across south-west Surrey and East Hampshire will come together on Sunday, November 9, 2025, to honour those who gave their lives in service to the nation. From Haslemere to Liphook, parades and services will take place at local churches and war memorials, marking the 107th anniversary of the Armistice.
In Haslemere, the town’s main Remembrance service begins with a parade from St Bartholomew’s Church at 10.30am, arriving at the High Street War Memorial for a service and wreath laying at 10.55am. An earlier civic service will take place at 10am at St Bartholomew’s Church, and all residents and visitors are welcome to attend. The service includes wreath laying and a two-minute silence, with a further Act of Remembrance on Armistice Day, November 11.
In Grayshott, a service at St Luke’s Church, Headley Road, will begin at 10.30am, followed by a procession to the War Memorial at the Crossways Road and Headley Road crossroads. The service lasts around an hour and is open to all.
In Hindhead, at St Alban’s Church, Tilford Road, a Remembrance service will start at 10am, followed by an Act of Remembrance at 10.45am at the War Memorial outside.
In Liphook and Bramshott, St Mary’s Church in Bramshott – long linked with Canadian military history – will host the village’s Remembrance Sunday service at 10.30am, attended by local dignitaries, community representatives and students. The service includes wreath laying and a two-minute silence, with a further Act of Remembrance on Armistice Day, November 11.
Residents are encouraged to gather early and join their local ceremonies to pay tribute to the fallen and reflect on the sacrifices made by generations past and present.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.