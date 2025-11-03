Luciana Katerina was out trick or treating with her children when she got caught in the downpour. She said: “We left the house and it was spitting but by the time we had finished trick or treating, the rain was coming down in buckets. I have not seen rain like that in years. We were soaked to the skin when we finally got home. The amount of water that we had to walk through shows that the drains can’t cope with a fast deluge like this. Our road was flooded for two days after.”