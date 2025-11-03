Flooding hit parts of Haslemere once again at the weekend following heavy rainfall, leaving residents frustrated as familiar roads and drains overflowed for what many described as the “umpteenth time.”
The torrential downpour on Saturday caused surface water to build up in well-known trouble spots including Grayswood Road, Lower Street, and parts of Wey Hill. Several drains were reported to be blocked or overflowing, with some residents saying they were left stranded by rising water. A car became stuck in floodwater beneath the bridge near Haslemere Railway Station, while staff at the Tesco superstore were once again forced to sweep floodwater out of the store.
Luciana Katerina was out trick or treating with her children when she got caught in the downpour. She said: “We left the house and it was spitting but by the time we had finished trick or treating, the rain was coming down in buckets. I have not seen rain like that in years. We were soaked to the skin when we finally got home. The amount of water that we had to walk through shows that the drains can’t cope with a fast deluge like this. Our road was flooded for two days after.”
For many in Haslemere, the flooding has become a depressingly familiar sight. Locals say it highlights long-standing problems with the town’s drainage system and inadequate maintenance.
