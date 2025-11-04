Haslemere could soon get a new pedestrian and cycle bridge — but the Town Council wants to know if residents are on board first.
Haslemere Town Council is inviting residents to share their views on a revived proposal to build a pedestrian and cycle bridge linking the Tesco site with the Herons Leisure Centre across the railway.
When Tesco and the leisure centre were first developed, plans included a bridge connecting the two sites, designed to be fully accessible for wheelchair users, cyclists, and those with pushchairs. Although the bridge was never built, Waverley Borough Council retained a strip of land that could still be used for a northern ramp between The Meads and the Tesco delivery yard, keeping the opportunity alive.
The Town Council is now revisiting the idea as part of its sustainable transport and active travel initiatives. Councillors believe a bridge would make it easier and safer to walk or cycle between the two sites, reduce local traffic, cut pollution, and support the town’s long-term growth.
Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds could be used to commission a specialist architect or engineering firm to carry out a feasibility study. Before committing, the council is seeking public feedback to gauge local support and identify key priorities.
Residents are encouraged to take part in an opinion poll running from November 6 to December 18 on the Town Council’s website and social media channels.
The council is particularly keen to hear whether residents see any potential downsides or opportunities from the project, what requirements they would consider essential for it to succeed, and, most importantly, whether they support the idea of a pedestrian and cycle bridge at this location, using one of the responses: Strong for, For, Against, or Strong against.
Your feedback will help shape the future of this important local project.
