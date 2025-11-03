If you already have something sitting in a cupboard at home that you would like to donate, you can drop your gift into one of the normal food bank collection boxes or give them to The Swan Inn in Haslemere who will store them on our behalf until needed. Alternatively, to make donating super easy, customers at participating stores in Haslemere can also purchase an item in store or make a monetary donation. The Food Bank will then use this to buy gifts for local families. We have more local businesses than ever before supporting this initiative, and again, we are so grateful to them at this busy time.