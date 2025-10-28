The Liphook Carnival once again lit up the village this October, continuing a proud tradition that began in 1901. What started as a small fancy-dress parade and bonfire organised by the Bonfire Boys to raise funds for local hospitals has grown into one of the UK’s longest-running carnivals — held every year on the night before the clocks go back.
Hundreds gathered in the village centre to watch 13 groups take part in the float procession, supported by 52 volunteers — though organisers say more help is always needed to keep the tradition alive. Girlguiding Liphook’s “Space” float took home both Best Overall and Best Children’s Entry, while Disking’s “Star Wars” won Best Trade Entry and Best On the Move. Other winners included Forest Lane Friends with “The Three P’s Saloon” (Best Street), MAD (Methodist Amateur Dramatics) for “Pantomime Villains” (Best Club), and “Florence the Tractor” for Best Illuminated.
Chairperson Dianne Heath said: “This year’s Carnival was a truly magical night, full of colour, laughter and community spirit. As the sixth oldest running carnival in the UK, it’s a tradition we’re incredibly proud of. It only happens thanks to the dedication of our volunteers and the generous support of local sponsors. Every role matters, and every smile makes a difference.”
Vice Chair Sam Hawkins said: “I joined the committee a few years ago after reading that the carnival was at risk of closing due to lack of local support — that didn’t sit right with me. You don’t realise how much work goes into it until you’re involved, but it’s worth every minute. I honestly think this year’s was the best yet — the crowd was brilliant, the atmosphere was buzzing, and you could really feel that pride in the village. For me, that’s what it’s all about: seeing the smiles, hearing the laughter, and watching the whole community come together.”
Comments
