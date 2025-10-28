Vice Chair Sam Hawkins said: “I joined the committee a few years ago after reading that the carnival was at risk of closing due to lack of local support — that didn’t sit right with me. You don’t realise how much work goes into it until you’re involved, but it’s worth every minute. I honestly think this year’s was the best yet — the crowd was brilliant, the atmosphere was buzzing, and you could really feel that pride in the village. For me, that’s what it’s all about: seeing the smiles, hearing the laughter, and watching the whole community come together.”