Haslemere U3A’s November talk promises intrigue and history as military historian Paul McCue reveals the covert wartime role of Stodham Park in Liss, once a secret training site for Allied agents. Initially a depot for Norwegian recruits, the park later hosted specialist courses, foreign weapons instruction and assessments for British and US Jedburgh units, BONZOs, and even captured Soviets.
McCue, author of five books and Executive Trustee of SECRET WW2, will share insights from more than 30 years of research into clandestine operations. The talk takes place on Monday, November 10 at 1.45pm at Haslemere Hall — a must for anyone fascinated by espionage and the hidden corners of World War Two.
