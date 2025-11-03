Volunteers from the Haslemere, Woking & District, and Godalming Woolsack Rotary Clubs have helped raise an impressive £6,000 for two vital cancer charities through their efforts at the Ripley Classic Tractor Rally.
The stalwart team managed parking across the two-day event, organised by the Central Southern Vintage Agricultural Club (CSVAC), which draws crowds of enthusiasts each year to admire classic and vintage tractors.
The funds were split equally between two causes: £3,000 was presented by the CSVAC to the Rotary South Cut Out Cancer campaign, which is raising money for high-tech surgical equipment for the Royal Surrey County Hospital, and £3,000 was donated to The Prostate Project at an evening event hosted by Haslemere Rotary.
Continuing their community spirit closer to home, members of the Haslemere Rotary Club recently took to the town’s streets for a litter-picking session. Eight volunteers armed with grabbers and black sacks spent several hours clearing rubbish from pavements and roadsides in a bid to keep Haslemere among Surrey’s most attractive – and now tidiest – towns.
A Rotary spokesperson said: “We’re proud of our town and want to play our part in keeping it beautiful. Rotary is about uniting people to make a real difference locally and globally.”
The Haslemere Rotary Club describes itself as a friendly and dynamic group at the heart of the local community. The club is always keen to welcome new members who share its mission to “take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.”
