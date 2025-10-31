Local government reorganisation could be a ‘chance to start from scratch’ and build simpler, more efficient services, Surrey’s county council leader has said.
The Government confirmed this week that Surrey will be split into two new unitary councils, replacing the county, district and borough system by 2027. Ministers say the move will make local government “more financially sustainable” and lay the groundwork for devolution.
County council leader Tim Oliver said the change offered a “great opportunity” to rebuild how services are delivered, from the ground up. Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after the announcement on October 28, Cllr Oliver was optimistic about creating a new system for residents.
He added that the success of the shake-up would ultimately be judged on whether it improves life for local people. “It has to be good for residents otherwise we’ve failed,” he said. “I’m really positive about this. It’s a great opportunity to start from scratch. All of the systems have kind of been built on top of each other.”
Cllr Oliver said the reorganisation was a chance to “strip back” outdated systems and take advantage of new technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to make services more efficient.
“It’s a good way of looking at how we can deliver more efficient services using AI and all those tools now available,” he said. “When we look back on this, I think residents will see an improved, simpler, stronger system.”
Critics of Surrey County Council ’s track record may also welcome the opportunity for a fresh start. The county has itself acknowledged they have “not always got things right for all families” on supporting children with special educational needs.
The county leader said reorganisation would also be supported by new Neighbourhood Area Committees (NACs), giving residents “a real say over what matters in their communities”. The NACs will be made up of elected councillors, alongside Surrey Police, representatives of the health service and others.
The council claims NACs will promote preventative activity and support thriving communities where everyone can access early help, reach their potential, and no-one is left behind.
The two new councils, covering east and west Surrey, are expected to be up and running by 2027, with shadow authorities elected next May. Each will take on responsibility for housing, transport, social care, planning, and waste, bringing decisions split between 12 different councils under one roof.
