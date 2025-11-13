The loos at an Alton pub are by no means bog standard after they earned a platinum grading in the national Loo of the Year Awards 2025.

The Ivy House, a Wetherspoon pub in Draymans Way, has been awarded the highest standard by inspectors.

The Ivy House Wetherspoons pub in Alton. (Paul Ferguson/Tindle)

The awards highlight and encourage high standards of “away from home” toilet provision across the UK.

Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the country to judge them.

All toilets are graded bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The ladies’ toilets at The Ivy House, Alton. (JD Wetherspoon)

They are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand-washing and drying equipment, and overall management.

The Ivy House is managed by Zdenek Zita.

Zdenek said: “We are delighted with the grading. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Loo of the Year Awards 2025 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Ivy House have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub deserves its platinum grading.”