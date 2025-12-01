A new Viking-themed rehearsal and recording complex has opened near Liphook, offering musicians, podcasters, DJs, and voice artists a professional space to create, rehearse, and perform.
Valhalla Media officially launched on Saturday, November 22, welcoming around 200 visitors to explore the studios and experience the immersive, Norse-inspired atmosphere. The complex is the brainchild of local residents Kate and Chris Hardy, who aimed to provide professional-standard facilities accessible to people of all abilities.
Kate said: “Many visitors arrive unsure what to expect, only to be genuinely blown away by the experience. From excellent coffee and delicious cakes to rehearsal spaces that outclass the competition, the combination of quality and value is exceptional, with highly competitive rates throughout. Early feedback confirms we have successfully achieved our goal.”
The Viking theme will also be incorporated into immersive games nights, which are currently in the planning stages. The complex includes three fully equipped band rehearsal rooms, designed for musicians of all genres and abilities. The studios are set up to make music-making simple: walk in, plug in, and play.
The grand opening was headlined by Britain’s Got Talent star Sven Smith, who treated guests to an acoustic sing-along in the main studio. Visitors were also invited to watch live rehearsals, gaining a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.
One musician who recently hired a rehearsal room said: “Probably the best studio I’ve been to! Viking themed, excellent equipment and wonderful staff. A must-visit for any musician or band!”
Valhalla Media is now open for bookings, with tours available for those wishing to see the studios firsthand.
