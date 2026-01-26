Three people have been rescued after going in search of Highland cows - in a viral social media trend.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue were forced into action after an unprepared trio got into difficulty on a beauty spot after trying to find the cows.
The rescue comes after pictures and video of the Highland cows - which are regular visitors to Butser Hill, South Downs National Park - swept social media.
The service service said crews from Havant and Cosham and the ambulance service were called to assist the group of people who had become disoriented in the area - amid bad weather conditions and fading daylight.
The fire service's dedicated 4×4 was required to provide visibility during the rescue.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue have issued safety advice following this weekend’s warning that picture-perfect scenes captured on social media do not reflect the reality of the terrain in Butser Hill.
The fire service said: "With temperatures dropping and rain setting in, the group quickly found themselves in difficulty.
"Despite challenging conditions, the individuals were swiftly located using the what3words app to narrow down their location."
The carpark at the top of Butser Hill has also been quickly filling up, with staff at Queen Elizabeth Country Park urging visitors to use the car park at the bottom of the hill instead.
Station Manager Steve Jenkins said: "Social media posts often show the Highland cows and panoramic views, but rarely reflect the physical effort or preparation required to reach them.
"The terrain can be challenging, especially during winter when poor weather conditions are more frequent and the daylight hours are limited.
“The area is covered in thick gorse, and the wet weather has made the ground very slippery. Without proper preparation, visitors are at risk of slips, falls and hyperthermia.
"We’re glad no one was harmed during this incident, but it highlights the risks of visiting an exposed downland environment where conditions can change rapidly.”
Queen Elizabeth Country Park has also warned visitors not to make haste to Butser Hill to see the cows as they are a regular feature of the hill.
A spokesperson said: “There’s no need to rush up — these lovely residents are regular visitors on the hill, so you’ll have plenty of chances to see them!
"There is also plenty of parking at Queen Elizabeth Country Park, with the option to walk up.
"Please remember to respect the cows and admire them from afar.”
