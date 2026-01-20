A Petersfield woman is swapping the Scottish Highlands for the South Downs in a brave attempt to raise £2,500 for charity which supports terminally ill children.
Sabrina Mawson raised more than £3,500 for charity last year after attempting a different fundraising challenge every month for a good cause close to her heart.
She’s keeping up the pace in 2026 by attempting the Butser circular 250 times over the year in aid of Naomi House and Jack’s Place children’s hospice.
And there’s a wee nod to another courageous kid as she’s dressing up as Merida from the Disney film Brave for each walk or run up at the beauty spot near Petersfield.
“I’m dressed up as Merida because she’s a strong, characterful lady with red hair who has a lot of determination, much like the charity,” said the Tilmore resident, who has already raised more than £440.
“I’ve already been up more than a dozen times and I actually got £100 the other Saturday as I started talking to someone who heard I was a local celebrity.
“He said ‘you’re the lady who keeps on doing strange things for charity’ and we got talking about Naomi House. Later that day there was a donation from ‘Butser Dog Walker’ so I want to thank him.”
Sabrina – whose fundraising also included a recent talk and coffee morning in Hawkley – raised funds last year for MIND, Young Lives v Cancer, The Stroke Association, AMMF, Refuge and others through 12 months of walking challenges, each in fancy dress.
She added: “This is a year-long charity venture and I will be going into these hospices and meeting everyone.
“I really want to do them proud like they do for the kids and their families.”
To donate look for Butser Hill Challenge Naomi on www.justgiving.com
