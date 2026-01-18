A long goodbye has ended in Liss as villagers have turned out in force to thank to a legendary trader and handyman.
More than 100 people crammed into the Triangle Centre on Sunday to wish ‘DIY’ Dave and Janet Scarlett a happy retirement after 38 years of memories.
Their U-do DIY shop has been a cornerstone of the village since opening on the southern side of Station Road in 1987, with Dave’s ability to fix near enough everything earning him legendary status in Liss.
But he closed the front door on Christmas Eve with Cllr Roger Mullenger hailing a jolly good fellow.
He said: “What can I say without bringing gloom across Liss? To paraphrase the Facebook page, we’re screwed.
“The loss of a shop such as U-Do DIY is a loss to the whole community.”
The event included a poetry reading, thanks from the Liss Men’s Shed and donations from villagers before Dave and Janet cut a leaving cake.
And although the event was for him and his wife, Dave made sure to thank the people of Liss
He said: “There’s never been a day when I didn’t want to go to work and it’s all been because of you lot.”
