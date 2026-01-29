Three pedestrians were badly hurt and two parked cars were damaged in a road accident in Alresford yesterday.

Police were called to the incident in West Street at 5.20pm. The moving car was a grey Volvo.

The pedestrians, a man in his 80s and two women in their 60s and 70s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “No arrests have been made at this stage and our enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44260048545.