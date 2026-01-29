Three pedestrians were badly hurt and two parked cars were damaged in a road accident in Alresford yesterday.
Police were called to the incident in West Street at 5.20pm. The moving car was a grey Volvo.
The pedestrians, a man in his 80s and two women in their 60s and 70s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “No arrests have been made at this stage and our enquiries remain ongoing.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44260048545.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.