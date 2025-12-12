A motion calling on the Government to provide financial assurances for the new West Surrey unitary council has been passed by Surrey County Council with cross-party support.
Residents’ Association and Independents Group leader Cllr Catherine Powell brought the motion seeking confirmation that significant debts held by Woking and Spelthorne borough councils will be ring-fenced, and that further government financial support will be provided.
The motion also calls for assurances that the new authority will not be required to sell council assets outside Woking and Spelthorne to reduce those debts, and asks for clarity from the Government before the summer recess in 2026.
The new West Surrey authority will face ongoing budget pressures, including in adult social care, children’s social care, special educational needs and disabilities, ageing highway infrastructure, housing and temporary accommodation, alongside changes to local government funding.
Providing clarity on how historic debt will be managed is expected to support budget planning for the 2027/2028 financial year.
A Surrey County Council submission has indicated that 35 percent of the West Surrey council’s net revenue budget would be required for capital financing costs, making it likely that Exceptional Financial Support will be needed. More than 50 percent of spending is expected to rely on capital borrowing after vesting day.
Major capital projects identified as necessary following local government reorganisation include new children’s homes, highway schemes and upgrades to the Slyfield Waste Transfer Station in Guildford.
Cllr Powell, member for Farnham North, said: “I am delighted that this motion has passed with cross party support. The new West Surrey unitary must be enabled to begin on a sound financial footing and we must all work together to ensure this happens.”
Woking Borough Council has the highest level of local authority debt per person in the country, largely linked to commercial property investments made in recent years.
Surrey is undergoing local government reorganisation, with existing county and district councils set to be replaced by new unitary authorities intended to streamline services and governance across the county.
