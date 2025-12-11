The Surrey Hills National Landscape Board has slammed a government planning decision, warning it threatens one of England’s most cherished landscapes and reignites fierce local tensions.
The Planning Inspectorate recently approved a scheme for up to 111 new homes on land off Midhurst Road in Haslemere, despite the area being designated a National Landscape (formerly an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, AONB).
The ruling reverses Waverley Borough Council’s earlier refusal, made after extensive public objections and concerns about environmental harm, and appears to contradict a prior Planning Inspectorate decision that had also turned down the scheme for similar reasons.
Kathy Atkinson, Chair of the Surrey Hills National Landscape Board, said the decision is shocking and deeply disturbing.
“We are not surprised that local communities and the many Haslemere residents who voiced their concerns feel let down by the Planning Inspectorate,” she said.
“Two Inspectors, only 16 months apart, looked at the same application and reached completely different conclusions — despite both acknowledging that the development would cause harm to the Surrey Hills. With no change in national policy on National Landscapes during this period, it is hard not to feel concerned about how major development decisions are being made in the Surrey Hills.”
The board’s statement highlights what many see as an inconsistent and potentially arbitrary approach to planning appeals in nationally protected areas.
“At best, these decisions appear inconsistent; at worst, you might call them random,” Atkinson added. The board plans to write to the Planning Inspectorate to formally express its concerns about the decision-making process.
“They believe the process has undermined public confidence in the planning appeal system in this part of Surrey, particularly in the way major development applications are assessed in nationally protected areas.”
The Haslemere development, known as Scotland Park, has long been controversial – with residents and statuary bodies alike fighting against it. Proposed in phases, the development includes a mix of market and affordable housing, as well as community facilities such as a new scout headquarters and a forest school classroom.
While developers argue the project brings much-needed housing to the area, critics — including local residents and environmental groups — have consistently warned of the potential damage to the Surrey Hills’ landscape, wildlife, and historic character.
The recent Inspectorate approval has added fuel to the fire, with residents expressing frustration that long-standing concerns about traffic, infrastructure, and environmental impact appear to have been overlooked.
Previously, Kathy Atkinson had warned that granting approval for this development could set a dangerous precedent for the future of protected landscapes, potentially opening them up to further development.
She said the decision “would send shock waves through nationally protected landscape bodies.”
The Surrey Hills National Landscape Board has made it clear that its commitment to safeguarding the area remains steadfast.
“The Board’s commitment to protecting the Surrey Hills remains unwavering, and we will continue to work with partners, communities and public bodies to safeguard this nationally important landscape for future generations,” they said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.