A key stage in the review of the South Downs National Park’s Local Plan has been reached with the publication of major background studies into future housing growth.
Following a major consultation earlier this year, the South Downs National Park Authority is preparing for the next public consultation on the Local Plan Review, scheduled for May 2026.
The South Downs Local Plan is being updated to address issues including nature recovery, climate change, affordable housing and supporting thriving local communities. The revised plan will guide appropriate development across the National Park, with a strong emphasis on placemaking.
As part of the statutory process set out by Government, the authority must complete a series of evidence-based background studies. Several of these have now been published to help inform the next version of the Local Plan ahead of public consultation next year.
One of the key documents is the Land Availability Assessment (LAA), which has assessed the suitability, availability and achievability of about 800 sites across the National Park. Hundreds of sites were put forward by agents, landowners and local communities for consideration.
Each site has been assessed as either having potential or being rejected or excluded from further consideration in the Local Plan Review.
The LAA includes an online interactive map allowing communities and site promoters to see which sites have been assessed. While the LAA does not determine which sites will be allocated for development, it provides an information base to help identify potential options. Final decisions on site allocation will rest with the Local Plan Review or future Neighbourhood Development Plans, subject to further technical work.
Evidence on housing needs has also been updated through two studies. The authority believes the appropriate housing need figure for the South Downs is 323 homes per year, equating to 5,814 new homes between 2024 and 2042.
That figure is described as a starting point only, as the Local Plan Review must also reflect the statutory purposes of the National Park. The primary purpose in law is to conserve and enhance natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage.
Director of planning Tim Slaney said: “This Local Plan Review is the framework for the future of this incredible National Park. It shapes where and how development takes place, ensuring we conserve and enhance its wonderful landscape, provide for the needs of local communities, and conserve and enhance wildlife and heritage.
“In this way we can enable villages and towns to flourish. As always it’s about the right development, in the right place, and ensuring benefits flow from this, whether that be affordable housing, employment opportunities, new community facilities, infrastructure, or new habitats for wildlife.
“It’s really important to stress that these background studies are purely starting points to help inform the next stages of the Local Plan Review and no decisions have been made. There’s still a long way to go, but we’re making really good progress on the various formal stages of the process.
“We’re looking forward to engaging further with the public, parishes, landowners and partner organisations over the coming months as we gear up for the next consultation in May.”
Submission of the revised Local Plan to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate is expected in the autumn of 2026, with full adoption as planning policy by the National Park Authority anticipated in 2027.
The Local Plan Review and supporting evidence documents are available at southdowns.gov.uk/planning-policy/the-south-downs-local-plan-review/.
