An East Hampshire man has been jailed for 24 years after brutally murdering his 96-year-old grandmother from Liss in a bid to gain a paltry inheritance and clear his debts.

Joshua Powell was handed the life sentence on Friday at Portsmouth Crown Court after previously admitting to murdering the partially deaf Emma Finch at her Mill Road bungalow during the early hours of May 17 last year.

The 27-year-old defendant of Elmfield Court, Lindford, strangled the “independent, dignified and proud grandmother” in her own bed with a belt before lighting a match and heading to work at Tesco Haslemere.

The court heard the murder was financially motivated as Powell owed £8,000 to his landlord and debtors, while Emma knew of his arrears and had previously given him money, as an advance on his inheritance, to help.