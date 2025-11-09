Haslemere turned out in force for the Remembrance with hundreds lining the streets and gathering at the town war memorial to honour those who gave their lives in service. In bright autumn sunshine, uniformed cadets, Scouts, Guides, Brownies and Cubs joined civic and community representatives in a solemn procession through the town.
Haslemere Town Band sounded The Last Post, before the Rector, Chris Bessant, led prayers for peace not only in remembrance of past wars, but for those currently affected by conflict around the world.
“We continue to hold in our hearts all who are caught up in conflict today,” he said. “We pray for humanitarian relief in regions torn apart by violence, including the Holy Lands, Ukraine and Sudan, and we ask that we never grow complacent when war feels far away. May we commit ourselves to building a future of peace, and to supporting those whose daily lives remain shaped by loss and struggle.”
Mayor Jean Arrick laid a wreath and read aloud the names of Haslemere’s fallen, joined by residents, families and representatives from local organisations including Haslemere Museum and the Rotary Club.
Cllr Arrcik said: “I was particularly moved to see so many young people taking part. The Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Cubs, Air Cadets and Army Cadets were out in force, and it was wonderful to see them representing the future of our community with such pride. I’d also like to thank Haslemere Hall, the church, the Royal British Legion and the town council staff for helping to make the service so meaningful.
“We can sometimes think we live in a time of peace, but the world is still deeply unsettled and we can’t stay complacent. Many people in our armed forces are serving right now. Today’s turnout shows that our community understands the importance of honouring their sacrifice, supporting them, and remembering those who came before.”
Many noted the strong involvement of young people, with the Air Cadets, Army Cadets, Scouts, Guides and others turning out in large numbers. It is thanks to former mayor Fay Foster that they are a part of the town’s remembrance service. In 1976, when youth groups were told they would no longer march, she and her fellow Guiders led the 4th Haslemere Guides out anyway, sparking the return of all youth organisations the following year.
Among those attending the service was 89-year-old veteran Tom Milne, who said the ceremony remains vital. “I’ve lost friends and we still have people serving today. It’s important to show support, because we don’t know what the world will bring next.”
The town was awash with poppies, from lapels to lampposts. As wreaths were laid and silence fell once more, the community stood united in remembrance, reflection, and hope for peace.
