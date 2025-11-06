Tina Laing, Customer Relations Manager at Hindhead Place Care Home, joined thousands of runners at the Great South Run in Portsmouth, covering the 10-mile route in a personal best time of 1 hour and 33 minutes.
After months of training with Haslemere Border Running Club, Tina was thrilled to present a £750 cheque to the charity.
“It’s been an incredible experience,” she said. “Running in honour of my dad and supporting such a fantastic local cause has meant the world to me. The Hunter Centre does amazing work helping people living with dementia and their families, so I’m delighted to give something back.”
Hindhead Place Home Manager, Janyce Wilks, said the whole team was proud of Tina’s achievement. “Her dedication to her father, to our residents and to the wider dementia community truly reflects the caring spirit we value so much here at Hindhead Place.”
The Hunter Centre continues to offer a safe and stimulating space for those living with dementia, alongside much-needed companionship and support for carers.
