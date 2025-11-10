A 21-year-old Haslemere cyclist has died in a suspected hit-and-run in West Sussex, police have said. Sussex police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A286 at Easebourne, north of Midhurst, on Friday night (November 7).
The 21-year-old cyclist from Haslemere was found seriously injured on the road, around 500 metres south of the Kings Drive crossroads, at 8.47pm. He was taken to hospital but sadly died the following morning.
A silver BMW was reported to police as possibly involved. A 21-year-old local man was subsequently arrested and has since been re-arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, along with other offences connected to the crash. The vehicle has been recovered. He remains in police custody while investigations continue.
Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin said: "We are appealing for witnesses, and dashcam footage, including anyone who may have seen a silver BMW in the area around the time of the collision, to email [email protected] quoting Operation Plumpton."
