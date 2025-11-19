A choir will give fans an early Christmas present next week with a seasonal concert in a Petersfield church.

With the temperature dropping interest is hotting up in the Petersfield Community Choir and their Sounds of Winter concert in St Peter’s.

The group will belt out a range of festive favourites under the dynamic leadership of Ysanne Bonner from 7.30pm next Wednesday (December 3).

And there’s another treat for fans with the concert including a guest performance from singer Fleur Ash.

It’s well worth checking out even if the weather outside isn’t frightful.

Free entry with a retiring collection for Winton House, with the choir also set to perform from 10.30am and 11.30am during the farmer’s market visit the following Sunday.