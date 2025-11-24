Janice Burns and Jon Doran will perform for Grayshott Folk Club at Churt Village Hall on November 29 at 7.30pm.
They are an award-winning Anglo-Scottish duo who came together after discovering a shared love of traditional music and songs that tell vivid stories about the nature of life and people’s place in the world.
Their musical storytelling comes alive through tight vocal harmonies and sensitive interplay between mandolin, bouzouki and guitar.
Des O’Byrne, of Grayshott Folk Club, said: “This year we thought we would have two seasonal shows and this one - the first of them - will take us right back to stripped down traditional folk songs and tunes from way back when.”
Janice and Jon’s arrangements have a spellbinding effect and an understated energy that transports their songs from the pages of books and manuscripts into the imagination of the listener.
Their debut album No More The Green Hills did well on the Official UK Folk Chart while getting airplay on stations such as Radio 2 and BBC Radio Scotland.
With a relaxed and personable approach to performance, Janice and Jon are renowned for their warmth and connection with audiences.
They opened Stage 2 at the Cambridge Folk Festival and also played at Celtic Connections, Ceòl Cholasa, Edinburgh Tradfest, Sidmouth Folk Festival and Cecil Sharp House.
They recently completed a European tour supporting medieval folk/rock band Faun.
Janice and Jon's winter gigs have become something of a tradition over the last few years and they are on a UK tour with songs based on their festive album Great Joy To The New.
Historically people forged customs to survive winter, with rituals bringing people together and giving light to dark nights.
These rituals were often born of necessity - beautiful, colourful, musical traditions, linked by the common cause of sustaining people spiritually, mentally or financially through a harsh winter.
Janice and Jon’s album and live show explore these themes through a collection of traditional folk songs about Christmas and winter, and renewed optimism for the new year.
For tickets, priced £18, visit Grayshott post office, call Des O’Byrne on 01428 607096 or visit https://www.ents24.com/churt-events/churt-village-hall/janice-burns-and-jon-doran/7370308
