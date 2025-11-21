A forest of festive displays will fill St George’s Church, Badshot Lea, from Friday to Sunday, December 5–7.
The annual Christmas Tree Festival returns with more than 50 decorated trees from local groups, charities, schools and residents, promising one of the most eye-catching and memorable community events of the season.
Organisers say visitors can expect some highly imaginative creations this year. Alongside traditional displays will be a tree made entirely from copper pipe and another constructed as a child-sized teepee.
Tice’s Meadow will contribute a tree “celebrating the beauty of nature and crafted from materials gathered on site”, while the Badshot Lea Community Garden is planning another one made out of flowers. “I’ll have to construct it there on the day,” said garden volunteer John Martin.
Visitors will be able to vote for their favourite tree by making a donation. Half the proceeds will go to Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, with the remainder supporting the church’s community work.
Father Christmas will arrive at 10.30am on Saturday for a one-hour visit, giving children the chance to walk through the displays with him and hand over their letters for the North Pole.
His security team will be there to carry the Naughty and Nice lists for review at the end of his visit.
Saturday will also feature craft stalls and entertainment from Duke’s Uke’s, Jackstraw Morris Dancing, Brodie Mauluka, Cajun Boogaloo, Vivaldi Singers and the church choir.
A café will run throughout the weekend, and a raffle will offer prizes including Christmas hampers.
The festival will close with a carol service at 6pm on Sunday, when the winning tree and raffle results will be announced to all visitors.
Opening times are Friday, 1pm–6pm; Saturday, 10am–6pm; and Sunday, 12pm–4pm.
